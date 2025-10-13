Akshay Kumar to lead 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' remake?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will star in the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, a blockbuster Telugu film that recently took the box office by storm, reported OTTplay. The original movie, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Aishwarya Rajesh, has been a massive hit with over ₹300 crore earnings. Here's everything to know.

Updates Dil Raju will back the film Per OTTplay, "Akshay, known for his impeccable comic timing, reportedly loved the original and decided to remake it after watching it." "Dil Raju, who backed the Telugu version, will also produce the Hindi remake." An ace Hindi director will be at the helm of the movie.

Movie Know more about the movie The film's success can be attributed to Daggubati's impeccable comic timing, Rajesh's authentic Godavari dialect, child artist Revanth's charm, and Bheems Ceciroleo's hit soundtrack. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Upendra Limaye. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it was released in January 2025 and is now streaming on ZEE5.