Akshay Kumar to lead 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' remake?
The original was a massive hit

By Isha Sharma
Oct 13, 2025
11:20 am
What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will star in the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, a blockbuster Telugu film that recently took the box office by storm, reported OTTplay. The original movie, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Aishwarya Rajesh, has been a massive hit with over ₹300 crore earnings. Here's everything to know.

Updates

Dil Raju will back the film 

Per OTTplay, "Akshay, known for his impeccable comic timing, reportedly loved the original and decided to remake it after watching it." "Dil Raju, who backed the Telugu version, will also produce the Hindi remake." An ace Hindi director will be at the helm of the movie.

Movie

Know more about the movie

The film's success can be attributed to Daggubati's impeccable comic timing, Rajesh's authentic Godavari dialect, child artist Revanth's charm, and Bheems Ceciroleo's hit soundtrack. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Upendra Limaye. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it was released in January 2025 and is now streaming on ZEE5.

Box office trends

Recent South remakes struggled to impress Bollywood audience

The recent trend of South-to-Bollywood remakes has seen several films underperforming at the box office. Notable examples include Jersey and Baby John. This raises concerns about the fate of the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Meanwhile, Kumar's upcoming movies include Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, and Welcome to the Jungle.