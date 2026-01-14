Akshaye Khanna returns for 'Dhurandhar 2' Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

Akshaye Khanna is back as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2, joining the cast for a special shoot despite his character's on-screen death in the first film.

This time, he'll appear in scenes that dig deeper into his story, while the sequel tracks Ranveer Singh's transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari in Lyari's underworld.