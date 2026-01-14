Next Article
Akshaye Khanna returns for 'Dhurandhar 2'
Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna is back as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2, joining the cast for a special shoot despite his character's on-screen death in the first film.
This time, he'll appear in scenes that dig deeper into his story, while the sequel tracks Ranveer Singh's transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari in Lyari's underworld.
Why does this matter?
Khanna's performance as Dakait was a major highlight—his spontaneous dance to Flipperachi's FA9LA went viral and fans couldn't get enough.
With Dhurandhar smashing records (over ₹1,296 crore worldwide) and its sequel set to clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups on March 19, there's a lot of buzz around what comes next.