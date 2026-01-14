Next Article
How Sudha Kongara got 'Parasakthi' past the censors in time for Pongal
Entertainment
Sudha Kongara's new Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Atharvaa, just cleared a last-minute hurdle with the censor board and was released on January 10.
The CBFC gave it a UA certificate after some tense discussions, so it hit theaters right in time for Pongal.
Smart arguments (and movie references) did the trick
Facing the CBFC only four days before release, Kongara explained that Parasakthi—set during the 1960s anti-Hindi protests—is meant to educate.
She pointed out how films like The Kashmir Files were made because they sparked conversation rather than conflict.
Calling her movie a "pacifist film" about learning from history seemed to help secure its timely release.