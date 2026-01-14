Uorfi Javed sets the record straight on her "long history" with Niharika Tiwari
On MTV's Splitsvilla X6, Uorfi Javed mentioned having a "long history" with fellow contestant Niharika Tiwari, which quickly set off rumors online—especially after an Instagram reel alleged that Niharika kissed Uorfi's boyfriend at a party.
To clear things up, Uorfi posted a video explaining what really happened.
So, what's the real story?
Uorfi shared that their history isn't about recent gossip—it goes back to about 9-10 years ago when both she and Niharika unknowingly dated the same guy.
After finding out, there was some confrontation and she called me, but that's pretty much it.
How did Niharika respond?
Niharika brushed off the rumors on her Instagram Stories, calling them an "imaginary documentary" about her life.
She told fans to make their own tea and said she's just focusing on herself these days.