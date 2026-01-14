Next Article
'Mayasabha' teaser: Jaaved Jaaferi steps into a haunting new role
Entertainment
The first teaser for Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion is out, and it's got some serious chills.
Directed by Rahi Anil Barve (the mind behind Tumbbad), the film stars Jaaved Jaaferi as a once-rich man now living in fear and isolation.
The teaser shows him masked and alone in a crumbling, smoky theater.
What to expect
Things get interesting when his 14-year-old son and two mysterious outsiders (Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle) show up, hinting at secrets and tension ahead.
The cast also includes Mohammad Samad.
With music by Sagar Desai and visuals from Kuldeep Mamania, Mayasabha has already made festival rounds—including PIFF this month—and hits theaters January 30, 2026.