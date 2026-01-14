'Mayasabha' teaser: Jaaved Jaaferi steps into a haunting new role Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

The first teaser for Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion is out, and it's got some serious chills.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve (the mind behind Tumbbad), the film stars Jaaved Jaaferi as a once-rich man now living in fear and isolation.

The teaser shows him masked and alone in a crumbling, smoky theater.