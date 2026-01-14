Telugu films take legal route to tackle online trolling and biased ratings
Telugu filmmakers are now turning to the courts to fight back against online trolling and unfair digital ratings.
Sithara Entertainments has restricted user ratings for Anaganaga Oka Raju, which dropped on January 14 with Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, to support responsible online engagement and ensure that irrational or coordinated activity is addressed.
This move follows similar legal action by the team behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
More studios join in as industry debates fair criticism
Big names like Vijay Deverakonda—who's dealt with digital hate since Dear Comrade—are supporting these steps.
Other Sankranti releases, including Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, are also seeking court help.
The whole situation is sparking fresh debate: how do you draw the line between genuine reviews and targeted trolling?
For now, production houses hope these new rules will give their films a fairer shot online.