Telugu films take legal route to tackle online trolling and biased ratings Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

Telugu filmmakers are now turning to the courts to fight back against online trolling and unfair digital ratings.

Sithara Entertainments has restricted user ratings for Anaganaga Oka Raju, which dropped on January 14 with Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, to support responsible online engagement and ensure that irrational or coordinated activity is addressed.

This move follows similar legal action by the team behind Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.