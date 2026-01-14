'The RajaSaab' director Maruthi responds to criticism, asks viewers to rewatch film
Director Maruthi is standing by his latest film, The Raja Saab, after it faced some harsh reviews.
In a post-release interview, he suggests fans give it another shot, saying, "When you watch a movie for the first time, you notice what's in it. When you watch it the second time, you understand #TheRajaSaab writing depth. If you really want to understand it, watch the movie again."
So what's going on with 'The RajaSaab?'
Released on the Friday before Sankranti, The RajaSaab kicked off with a massive ₹53.75 crore opening day (mostly from Telugu audiences) but quickly lost steam—by day five, earnings had dropped to ₹4.88 crore thanks to tough competition and mixed reactions.
Viewers have pointed out issues with the VFX and pacing and aren't thrilled about high ticket prices either.
Who's in it—and what's next?
The film features stars like Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and Malavika Mohanan and comes from People Media Factory.
Despite all the criticism swirling around right now, the team has already announced a sequel: The RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935 is officially on the way.