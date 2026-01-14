'The RajaSaab' director Maruthi responds to criticism, asks viewers to rewatch film Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

Director Maruthi is standing by his latest film, The Raja Saab, after it faced some harsh reviews.

In a post-release interview, he suggests fans give it another shot, saying, "When you watch a movie for the first time, you notice what's in it. When you watch it the second time, you understand #TheRajaSaab writing depth. If you really want to understand it, watch the movie again."