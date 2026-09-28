Akshaye Khanna buys new apartment in Mumbai for ₹33 crore

The new apartment is situated at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, Mumbai.

It has a carpet area of 2,341.38 square feet (217.52 square meters) with an additional balcony area of 175.45 square feet (16.29 square meters).

The total area of the property is 2,516.84 square feet (233.82 square meters), and it also comes with three parking spaces.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.99 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000, per IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards.