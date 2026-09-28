Akshaye Khanna buys new apartment in Mumbai for ₹33 crore
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, has reportedly bought a new apartment in Mumbai. The property is located in the upscale Malabar Hill area. It was purchased for ₹33.26 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.
Property specifics
Details of the new property
The new apartment is situated at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, Mumbai.
It has a carpet area of 2,341.38 square feet (217.52 square meters) with an additional balcony area of 175.45 square feet (16.29 square meters).
The total area of the property is 2,516.84 square feet (233.82 square meters), and it also comes with three parking spaces.
The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.99 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000, per IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards.
Neighborhood insights
Malabar Hill is home to many Bollywood celebrities
Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai's most prestigious residential neighborhoods.
The area is bordered by the Arabian Sea and offers easy access to major roads such as Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road, and Pedder Road.
It also boasts several amenities, including food complexes, shopping outlets, and recreational spaces.
Other celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan also own luxurious houses in Malabar Hill.
Career highlights
Khanna's upcoming film
Khanna was last seen in the courtroom drama Ikka, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.
The Netflix film marked his first collaboration with Deol in 28 years.
He will next be seen in the mythological fantasy film Mahakali, marking his Telugu cinema debut as Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras.
The movie is set to release on January 8, 2027.