Akshaye Khanna to play Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma's 'Mahakali'
What's the story
Akshaye Khanna is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Mahakali, part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The actor will reportedly essay Shukracharya, a key character in Indian mythology and the guru of the Asuras. The first look of Mahakali will be unveiled on August 24.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Mahakali'
Mahakali is the latest addition to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, which was initiated with Hanu-Man.
The film is presented by RK Duggal and stars Khanna alongside Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf.
Meanwhile, the makers are also expected to announce additional cast members in the coming weeks.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
FROM THE UNIVERSE OF 'HANU-MAN': AKSHAYE KHANNA IN PRASANTH VARMA'S 'MAHAKALI' – FIRST GLIMPSE ON 24 AUG 2026... After his fantastic act in #Dhurandhar, #AkshayeKhanna will next be seen in #Mahakali, the next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe [#PVCU].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2026
The… pic.twitter.com/ubSjnEhCxH
Career update
Khanna's other projects
Khanna was last seen in Netflix's Ikka, where he shared screen space with Sunny Deol, Tillotama Shome, and Dia Mirza.
This came after his critically acclaimed performance in Dhurandhar as Rehman Dakait.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar went on to earn ₹1,307.35 crore at the global box office, as per Sacnilk.