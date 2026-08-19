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Home / News / Entertainment News / Akshaye Khanna to play Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma's 'Mahakali'
Akshaye Khanna to play Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma's 'Mahakali'
'Mahakali' first look to be unveiled on August 24

Akshaye Khanna to play Shukracharya in Prasanth Varma's 'Mahakali'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 19, 2026
01:55 pm
What's the story

Akshaye Khanna is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Mahakali, part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The actor will reportedly essay Shukracharya, a key character in Indian mythology and the guru of the Asuras. The first look of Mahakali will be unveiled on August 24.

Film details

Everything to know about 'Mahakali'

Mahakali is the latest addition to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, which was initiated with Hanu-Man.

The film is presented by RK Duggal and stars Khanna alongside Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf.

Meanwhile, the makers are also expected to announce additional cast members in the coming weeks.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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Career update

Khanna's other projects

Khanna was last seen in Netflix's Ikka, where he shared screen space with Sunny Deol, Tillotama Shome, and Dia Mirza.

This came after his critically acclaimed performance in Dhurandhar as Rehman Dakait.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar went on to earn ₹1,307.35 crore at the global box office, as per Sacnilk.

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