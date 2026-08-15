Alakh Pandey backs Modi's free online coaching for competitive exams
Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey is all in for Prime Minister Modi's new plan to offer free online coaching for competitive exams.
Announced on Independence Day, the initiative aims to give students from less privileged backgrounds access to quality digital learning, something Pandey has always stood for.
Pandey stresses implementation, not seeking payment
Pandey called the move "I really appreciate Hon'ble Prime Minister's Promise about Free online Coaching for all needy students," but pointed out that making it work well on the ground is key.
He promised his full support, emphasizing he is not looking for any financial gain.
This coaching program is part of a bigger government push that also includes an AI skilling initiative, aiming to train 10 million young people and boost opportunities through digital education.