Alan Ritchson's neighbor will not pursue charges after street fight

Ronnie Taylor, the neighbor who was recently involved in a shocking street fight with Reacher star Alan Ritchson , has decided to drop the charges against the actor. Speaking to TMZ, Taylor said he didn't want to pursue criminal charges as he had no interest in going to court. "I was only interested in the safety of my neighborhood because he was racing through the neighborhood," he said.

Legal decision 'I didn't even lawyer up' Taylor, who initially wanted to press charges against Ritchson, later decided against it after the police spoke to the actor. "He's a Hollywood superstar, and I'm not. He's got lawyers. I didn't even lawyer up," Taylor explained. He also revealed that he walked away from the incident without any financial compensation, saying, "Not a f**king penny."

Self-defense claim 'Police told me standing in front of him...' After dropping the charges, Taylor claimed that police informed him Ritchson's actions were a case of self-defense. "Police told me standing in front of him, and his bike was enough for the claim of self-defense," he explained. He added, "I never took a swing at the guy. I pushed him, that's all I did. I think that also had something to do with the self-defense."

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