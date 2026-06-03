'War Machine' sequel in the works

Alan Ritchson-starrer 'War Machine' scores sequel at Netflix

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:37 pm Jun 03, 202612:37 pm

What's the story

Netflix is developing a sequel to its hit sci-fi military action film, War Machine, confirmed Variety. The original movie, which stars Alan Ritchson as a staff sergeant who confronts a deadly supernatural killing machine during a simulated mission, has been one of the streamer's most popular films since its release on March 6. It has garnered 139 million views, placing it among Netflix's top 10 most-watched original films.