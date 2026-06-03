Alan Ritchson-starrer 'War Machine' scores sequel at Netflix
What's the story
Netflix is developing a sequel to its hit sci-fi military action film, War Machine, confirmed Variety. The original movie, which stars Alan Ritchson as a staff sergeant who confronts a deadly supernatural killing machine during a simulated mission, has been one of the streamer's most popular films since its release on March 6. It has garnered 139 million views, placing it among Netflix's top 10 most-watched original films.
Director's return
Patrick Hughes will co-write script with James Beaufort
Patrick Hughes, who helmed the original film, will be back to direct the sequel. He will also co-write the script with James Beaufort and produce alongside Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. Other producers include Rich Cook from Range Media Partners, Greg McLean through Huge Film banner, and Alex Young from Hidden Pictures. Valerie Bleth Sharp will serve as executive producer.
Sequel speculation
Cast of original film and other projects of Ritchson
While the first film ended on an open-ended note, details about the sequel's plot remain under wraps. The original War Machine also starred Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, and Esai Morales. Ritchson is famous for his roles in Amazon Prime Video's action thriller series Reacher and as Hank Hall/Hawk in DC Universe and HBO Max's Titans.