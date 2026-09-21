Himesh Reshammiya confirms 6 songs in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
What's the story
The much-anticipated album of Yeh Prem Mol Liya will feature six songs, composer Himesh Reshammiya announced at the title song launch event in Mumbai on Sunday. The film's director Sooraj Barjatya was also present at the event. Reshammiya revealed that he had tried to convince Barjatya to add a seventh song, but the director remained firm on having only six songs. The movie stars Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana.
Bonus track
Will a bonus song be added to the film?
Despite the initial disagreement, Reshammiya revealed that a bonus song may be added to the film in the second week.
He said, "There's a song that appears in the background at a certain point in the film. He told me, 'I'll play that song in theaters in the second week!'"
The director quipped, "We took this decision as we were clear that we want to serve thali and not fast food!"
Composer's perspective
How Reshammiya approaches creating music for Barjatya's films
Reshammiya opened up about his process of creating music for Barjatya's projects.
He said, "I think commercially as well while creating art. Sooraj ji ki picture mein apna music fit karna is a very big task."
"If a director has approached you, then it is your responsibility to ensure you do your work with sincerity. At the same time, don't try to change the world that the director has created."
The film will hit theaters on November 27.