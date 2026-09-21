Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Himesh Reshammiya confirms 6 songs in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Himesh Reshammiya confirms 6 songs in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' releases on November 27

Himesh Reshammiya confirms 6 songs in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

By Isha Sharma
Sep 21, 2026
12:46 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated album of Yeh Prem Mol Liya will feature six songs, composer Himesh Reshammiya announced at the title song launch event in Mumbai on Sunday. The film's director Sooraj Barjatya was also present at the event. Reshammiya revealed that he had tried to convince Barjatya to add a seventh song, but the director remained firm on having only six songs. The movie stars Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Bonus track

Will a bonus song be added to the film?

Despite the initial disagreement, Reshammiya revealed that a bonus song may be added to the film in the second week.

He said, "There's a song that appears in the background at a certain point in the film. He told me, 'I'll play that song in theaters in the second week!'"

The director quipped, "We took this decision as we were clear that we want to serve thali and not fast food!"

Composer's perspective

How Reshammiya approaches creating music for Barjatya's films

Reshammiya opened up about his process of creating music for Barjatya's projects.

He said, "I think commercially as well while creating art. Sooraj ji ki picture mein apna music fit karna is a very big task."

"If a director has approached you, then it is your responsibility to ensure you do your work with sincerity. At the same time, don't try to change the world that the director has created."

The film will hit theaters on November 27.

ADVERTISEMENT