Alcock's 'Supergirl' collects 2.80cr in India by Sunday morning

'Supergirl' English leads 1.05cr in India

Supergirl saw its best numbers in English (₹1.05 crore from 1,415 shows), while Hindi (₹26 lakh) and Tamil (₹9 lakh) lagged behind despite Tamil's higher occupancy rate.

The movie also faced stiff competition from Welcome to the Jungle, which started the weekend with ₹20 crore.

Still, Supergirl managed to hold onto a spot in India's top five box office films for now.