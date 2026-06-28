Alcock's 'Supergirl' collects 2.80cr in India by Sunday morning
Entertainment
Milly Alcock's Supergirl landed in Indian theaters this Friday and got off to a steady, if modest, start.
The film collected ₹1.40 crore on both Friday and Saturday, bringing its total to ₹2.80 crore by Sunday morning, just shy of the ₹3 crore milestone.
'Supergirl' English leads 1.05cr in India
Supergirl saw its best numbers in English (₹1.05 crore from 1,415 shows), while Hindi (₹26 lakh) and Tamil (₹9 lakh) lagged behind despite Tamil's higher occupancy rate.
The movie also faced stiff competition from Welcome to the Jungle, which started the weekend with ₹20 crore.
Still, Supergirl managed to hold onto a spot in India's top five box office films for now.