Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against New Mexico officials tossed out
Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against New Mexico officials—where he accused them of malicious prosecution after the 2021 Rust shooting—just got tossed out by a judge because nothing happened in the case for over six months.
Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, says they're having "good-faith settlement discussions" and will bring the suit back if talks fall through.
But 1st, here's a refresher on the case
This goes back to that tragic day on the Rust set in 2021 when Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
He was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, but those charges were dropped after his lawyers said prosecutors hid evidence about live bullets on set.
Baldwin sued two prosecutors for defamation and claimed they made him a political scapegoat.
Baldwin is also dealing with Hutchins family's wrongful death suit
The judge left the door open—Baldwin can refile within 30 days if needed.
Meanwhile, he's also facing a wrongful death lawsuit from Hutchins's family, and his deposition in that case is still pending.