Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against New Mexico officials tossed out

But 1st, here's a refresher on the case

This goes back to that tragic day on the Rust set in 2021 when Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

He was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, but those charges were dropped after his lawyers said prosecutors hid evidence about live bullets on set.

Baldwin sued two prosecutors for defamation and claimed they made him a political scapegoat.