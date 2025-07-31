Next Article
Tesla mocks American Eagle's 'Sydney Sweeney' campaign amid backlash
Tesla poked fun at American Eagle's latest campaign starring Sydney Sweeney, tweeting, "Our seats robot also has great jeans," alongside a video of their seat-testing robot.
The playful dig coincided with American Eagle's ad facing major backlash online.
Campaign faced heat for promoting narrow beauty ideal
The campaign's slogan—"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans"—sparked controversy, with critics saying it sounds like "Genes," a word tied to eugenics and exclusion.
People were also uncomfortable with the focus on Sweeney's blonde hair and blue eyes, calling out the brand for pushing a narrow beauty ideal.