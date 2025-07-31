Chris Hemsworth's 'Hulk Hogan' biopic canceled before wrestler's death
The much-hyped Hulk Hogan movie starring Chris Hemsworth was canceled in 2024 when Netflix missed a crucial payment, letting Hogan exit the project.
The film had Oscar buzz, with a strong script by Scott Silver and potential for an Oscar-worthy performance by Chris Hemsworth, and Todd Phillips was set to direct, but it was dropped before Hogan passed away from cardiac arrest on July 24, 2025.
Producers confirmed the cancelation happened well before his death.
Biopic would have explored Hogan's rise and fall
Known as Terry Bollea in real life, Hogan was a wrestling superstar of the '80s and '90s whose fame came with controversy—like a leaked sex tape lawsuit and racist remarks that briefly got him removed from WWE's Hall of Fame.
The biopic would have explored his dramatic rise during wrestling's golden era with a darker edge.
WWE and fans paid tribute to him after his passing, remembering both his impact on wrestling and complicated legacy.