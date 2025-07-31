James Gunn confirms no crossover between Pattinson, Affleck's Batman universes

Pattinson's Batman is part of Matt Reeves's series under DC's Elseworlds label—basically a space for stories outside the main DCU timeline. Even though fans have hoped for a crossover, Gunn and his partner Peter Safran have stuck to keeping these worlds apart since taking over at DC Studios.

Meanwhile, 2 different Batmans are in the works

There are actually two Batmen in the works: The script for The Batman II (with Pattinson) is done and it's set to hit theaters in October 2027.

Meanwhile, DCU is making Batman: The Brave and the Bold with a totally new Dark Knight and Damian Wayne as Robin.

So yes—multiple Batmen will be sharing screen time on separate tracks!