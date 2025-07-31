James Gunn confirms no crossover between Pattinson, Affleck's Batman universes
James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, just cleared the air: Robert Pattinson's Batman isn't joining the main DC Universe anytime soon.
"I've said it before. We've talked about it before but it's not what's happening right now," he shared, as fans kept wondering if different Batmen might cross paths.
'The Batman' is part of DC's Elseworlds
Pattinson's Batman is part of Matt Reeves's series under DC's Elseworlds label—basically a space for stories outside the main DCU timeline.
Even though fans have hoped for a crossover, Gunn and his partner Peter Safran have stuck to keeping these worlds apart since taking over at DC Studios.
Meanwhile, 2 different Batmans are in the works
There are actually two Batmen in the works: The script for The Batman II (with Pattinson) is done and it's set to hit theaters in October 2027.
Meanwhile, DCU is making Batman: The Brave and the Bold with a totally new Dark Knight and Damian Wayne as Robin.
So yes—multiple Batmen will be sharing screen time on separate tracks!