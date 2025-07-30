Next Article
Miranda Kerr supports ex Orlando Bloom's fiancee Katy Perry
Miranda Kerr just gave Katy Perry a sweet shoutout on Instagram, sharing a selfie and a video of Perry performing "California Gurls" with the caption, "Summer so far ."
Fans loved seeing this show of support, calling it a great example of blended family vibes after Perry's split from Orlando Bloom.
The 'blended family' dynamics
Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013 and co-parent their 14-year-old son Flynn. After splitting, they've kept things friendly—especially since Bloom started dating Perry in 2016.
Bloom and Perry got engaged and have a daughter, Daisy Dove. Meanwhile, Kerr married Snapchat's Evan Spiegel and has three more sons.
Despite all the changes, Kerr, Bloom, and Perry often celebrate milestones together as one big modern family.