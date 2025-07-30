Miranda Kerr supports ex Orlando Bloom's fiancee Katy Perry

The 'blended family' dynamics

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013 and co-parent their 14-year-old son Flynn. After splitting, they've kept things friendly—especially since Bloom started dating Perry in 2016.

Bloom and Perry got engaged and have a daughter, Daisy Dove. Meanwhile, Kerr married Snapchat's Evan Spiegel and has three more sons.

Despite all the changes, Kerr, Bloom, and Perry often celebrate milestones together as one big modern family.