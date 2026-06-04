Alfia Jafry talks about TVF's 'Pyramid Scheme,' see release date

Actor Alfia Jafry has announced her debut acting project with The Viral Fever's (TVF)﻿ upcoming comedy-drama series, The Pyramid Scheme . The show will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, June 5. In a heartfelt social media post, Jafry thanked TVF founder Arunabh Kumar for his support during the shoot and described him as a guiding light during her first-ever experience in front of the camera.

Show details Cast and crew of 'The Pyramid Scheme' Directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, The Pyramid Scheme is a comedy-drama series from TVF. It stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jafry, and Ashish Raghava in key roles. The show blends humor with drama and has been much-anticipated by fans of the studio.

Actor's post 'I grew up watching TVF's stories' Jafry wrote, "Still feels strange saying this out loud, but my first acting project is with The Viral Fever." "I grew up watching their stories like so many of us did...and always admired how their writing and storytelling connected so effortlessly across audiences and generations." "So getting to start my acting journey with one of the most loved and premium studios in India is honestly the kind of beginning every actor would dream of, and it feels incredibly special."

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