Ali confirms Marvel's 'Blade' reboot officially canceled after delays
Marvel's long-awaited Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali is officially not happening.
Ali confirmed in a recent GQ interview, "If they wanted to do it, we would've done it... So we're not doing the movie."
After years of delays and changes behind the scenes, he's now moving on to new projects.
Feige: script failed, Ali joins Tariq
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige admitted on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the script just didn't meet their standards and called canceling Blade a personal disappointment. The project had been stuck since its 2019 announcement.
Meanwhile, Ali is teaming up again with filmmaker Bassam Tariq, who was in talks to direct Blade for a new Amazon MGM action film, and Marvel has announced fresh projects like Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and David Jonsson in Black Panther 3.