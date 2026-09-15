Ali credits 'Blade' training 'Your mother your mother your mother'
Entertainment
Marvel's Blade reboot might be off the table, but Mahershala Ali isn't letting it go to waste.
At TIFF, he shared that the Marvel training for over a year actually helped him prep for his role in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.
So even though Blade didn't happen, that hard work paid off in a surprising way.
Ali won't return to 'Blade'
Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother just premiered at TIFF and critics are loving it: 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 85 on Metacritic.
Ali says he's moved on from Blade and won't come back if it ever returns. With this much buzz around his new movie, he's definitely set a new standard for himself.