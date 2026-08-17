Ali defends Govinda after Ahuja alleges affair with Komal
Somy Ali has publicly supported Govinda after his wife, Ssunita Ahuja, accused him of having an affair with actress Komal.
Sharing old photos with Govinda on Instagram, Ali called him "Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry, and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry (sic)."
She also stood by his choice to work with a younger actress, saying, "Talent doesn't have an expiration date."
Ali urges respect regardless of age
Ali encouraged the film industry to respect actors who keep working despite challenges and said age shouldn't block anyone from getting roles.
The controversy began while promoting Govinda's new film: Ahuja accused him of being Komal's "sugar daddy" and mocked their age gap.
Govinda accused Ahuja of interfering in his work, trying to damage his public image, and using inappropriate language, and told her to "stay within her limits."