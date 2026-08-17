Ali defends Govinda after Ahuja alleges affair with Komal

Somy Ali has publicly supported Govinda after his wife, Ssunita Ahuja, accused him of having an affair with actress Komal.

Sharing old photos with Govinda on Instagram, Ali called him "Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry, and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry (sic)."

She also stood by his choice to work with a younger actress, saying, "Talent doesn't have an expiration date."