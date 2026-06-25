Ali hails Raina and Sharvari as 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' standouts Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Director Imtiaz Ali is all smiles about Vedang Raina and Sharvari in Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling them the best co-actors he's worked with.

He shared, "Acting is not like boxing. It's not a competition," and feels both deserve the spotlight.

The film dropped on June 12, 2026 (started slow at the box office but picked up steam thanks to positive buzz, crossing 25 crore rupees in India).