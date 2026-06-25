Ali hails Raina and Sharvari as 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' standouts
Entertainment
Director Imtiaz Ali is all smiles about Vedang Raina and Sharvari in Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling them the best co-actors he's worked with.
He shared, "Acting is not like boxing. It's not a competition," and feels both deserve the spotlight.
The film dropped on June 12, 2026 (started slow at the box office but picked up steam thanks to positive buzz, crossing 25 crore rupees in India).
Grewal recalls pre-partition love
The story follows Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who looks back on his pre-partition love from his deathbed after attempting to cross the India-Pakistan border.
Diljit Dosanjh plays his grandson Nirvair, uncovering family secrets.
Vedang Raina steps in as young Grewal, with the cast also including Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, and others.