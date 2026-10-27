Ali Khan says she independently managed 'Kedarnath' issue amid nepotism
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan opened up about the ongoing nepotism debate, making it clear that she's handled her career choices on her own, even when she had a problem with Kedarnath and was sorting it out herself.
Ali Khan cites privilege and effort
Sara admitted that coming from a film family does open doors but also brings pressure to prove yourself.
As she put it, nepotism gives you a leg up, but lasting success depends on your own talent and hard work.
She encouraged looking at both privilege and personal effort when talking about actors from film families.