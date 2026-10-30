Ali Khan, Tiwari reportedly split before 'Koffee With Karan'

Bollywood's Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for a couple of years.

While a source said the breakup may have to do with Ibrahim's upcoming < em>Koffee With Karan season nine appearance, they still follow each other on social media.

The news drops just before Ibrahim's upcoming Koffee With Karan season nine appearance, so there might be more buzz about his personal life soon.