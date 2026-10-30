Ali Khan, Tiwari reportedly split before 'Koffee With Karan'
Bollywood's Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for a couple of years.
While a source said the breakup may have to do with Ibrahim's upcoming < em>Koffee With Karan season nine appearance, they still follow each other on social media.
The news drops just before Ibrahim's upcoming Koffee With Karan season nine appearance, so there might be more buzz about his personal life soon.
Ali Khan, Tiwari kept breakup private
Ibrahim (son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh) and Palak (daughter of Shweta Tiwari) were often spotted together at airports and vacations, making them a favorite celeb couple for many fans.
Career-wise, Palak made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and went viral with Bijlee Bijlee, while Ibrahim is awaiting the release of Diler alongside Sreeleela.
Despite all the rumors, both have kept things private about their breakup.