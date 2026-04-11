Ali reveals 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' cast, film releases June 12

Ali: Raina younger Shah, Wagh praised

Ali shared that Vedang Raina was chosen to play the younger version of Shah's character and Sharvari Wagh fit perfectly thanks to her 1940s look.

His earlier work with Dosanjh on Chamkila made bringing him on board an easy choice.

The film is set to go head-to-head at the box office with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.