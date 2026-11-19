Alia Bhatt addresses 'offensive' scrutiny around marriage with Ranbir Kapoor
What's the story
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has often been the subject of social media scrutiny. This has led to speculation about their marriage dynamics, with some suggesting that Bhatt is in an "unequal relationship." In a recent interview with TIME magazine, she said, "I am someone who's always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who'd suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive."
Relationship dynamics
'The bedrock of any relationship is when...'
Bhatt further explained that the scrutiny of their marriage is due to its challenge to traditional marriage ideas.
She said, "The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything; that's Ranbir for me, and that's our reality."
The couple got married in April 2022.
Social media backlash
Their relationship was earlier under netizens' scanner
The scrutiny of their relationship intensified in August 2023 when Bhatt revealed Kapoor's preference for her natural lip color during a Vogue India interview.
This was taken by social media users as controlling behavior, leading to backlash.
The controversy continued for months and prompted Bhatt to address it on Koffee With Karan 8 in November 2023.
She defended her husband, saying, "I feel a lot of the things get picked out of context, which happened recently with a video."