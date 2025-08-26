Alia Bhatt calls media 'invasion of privacy' over bungalow videos
Alia Bhatt isn't happy with the media after videos of her under-construction Bandra bungalow were shared online without permission.
She called it a "clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue," and wants the content taken down.
The six-story Krishna Raj bungalow, an important Kapoor family property, has been under construction since before Alia's 2022 wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia pointed out that footage of their unfinished home was recorded and spread by several publications without her or her family's consent, which she feels crosses a line.
Alia previously confronted photographers for entering her private space
Recently, Alia confronted photographers who entered her private building in Mumbai.
In a video that made rounds online, she firmly told them, "Aapka buildingnahi hai, please bahar jao," making it clear she values her privacy.
The moment sparked conversations about media boundaries and earned her support from fans who think celebs deserve personal space too.