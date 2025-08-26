Next Article
Honey Singh announces album '51 Glorious Days' with new song
Yo Yo Honey Singh just dropped the teaser for "Mafia," his next track, with Nargis Fakhri appearing in the video.
The video sets a dramatic vibe with vintage cars, suspenseful music, and Singh taking on a gang leader role.
"Mafia" is part of his upcoming album, "51 Glorious Days," set to release on September 26, 2025, on T-Series.
Singh's upcoming album will feature 51 tracks
"51 Glorious Days" will include an impressive 51 tracks—making it one of the biggest Punjabi albums ever.
After last year's album "Glory" and his Netflix docu-series in December 2024, fans are excited to see what he brings next.