Honey Singh announces album '51 Glorious Days' with new song Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Yo Yo Honey Singh just dropped the teaser for "Mafia," his next track, with Nargis Fakhri appearing in the video.

The video sets a dramatic vibe with vintage cars, suspenseful music, and Singh taking on a gang leader role.

"Mafia" is part of his upcoming album, "51 Glorious Days," set to release on September 26, 2025, on T-Series.