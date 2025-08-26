'Hridayapoorvam' trailer: Mohanlal-Malavika's film promises light-hearted family fun

Kicking off with Mohanlal 's character Sandeep puzzling over a tricky situation in classic Malayalam style, the trailer quickly sets a playful tone. Malavika appears as a bride in lively wedding scenes, featuring appearances by Sangeeth Prathap, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan. The trailer wraps up with an earnest moment as Sandeep makes a heartfelt prayer.

Film is set for Onam release on August 28

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam follows Sandeep—a heart transplant survivor—as he heads to Pune to meet his donor's family and connects with Malavika's character along the way.

The script is by Sonu TP (from Akhil Sathyan's story), with music from Justin Prabhakaran and visuals by Anu Moothedath.

The movie is just right for some Onam holiday feels.