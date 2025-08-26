'Hridayapoorvam' trailer: Mohanlal-Malavika's film promises light-hearted family fun
The trailer for Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, just dropped ahead of its August 28 release for Onam 2025.
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film promises a cozy, light-hearted family drama—no heavy tragedy here, just warmth and humor.
Trailer sets a playful tone, wraps up with an earnest moment
Kicking off with Mohanlal's character Sandeep puzzling over a tricky situation in classic Malayalam style, the trailer quickly sets a playful tone.
Malavika appears as a bride in lively wedding scenes, featuring appearances by Sangeeth Prathap, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan.
The trailer wraps up with an earnest moment as Sandeep makes a heartfelt prayer.
Film is set for Onam release on August 28
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam follows Sandeep—a heart transplant survivor—as he heads to Pune to meet his donor's family and connects with Malavika's character along the way.
The script is by Sonu TP (from Akhil Sathyan's story), with music from Justin Prabhakaran and visuals by Anu Moothedath.
The movie is just right for some Onam holiday feels.