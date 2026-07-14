'Tumbbad 2': Alia Bhatt officially gets welcomed to the franchise
What's the story
Actor Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of the upcoming film Tumbbad 2, as confirmed by co-star Sohum Shah. The news was shared on Instagram with a post that read, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2." The announcement comes after earlier speculation about Bhatt's involvement in the project.
Film details
Makers promise grander film than 1st part
Previous reports suggested that Bhatt's role in Tumbbad 2 would be more than a cameo, but the specifics of her character remain unconfirmed.
The makers have promised that the new film will be grander in scale and story than its predecessor, as per Variety.
They have created a massive seven- to eight-acre setup in Mumbai to recreate the atmosphere of Tumbbad.
Cast details
'Tumbbad 2' to release in 2027
Earlier, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was announced as one of the key cast members in Tumbbad 2.
The folk horror film will be directed by Adesh Prasad, who was the co-director and writer of the original 2018 film.
The sequel is set to hit theaters on December 3, 2027.
Meanwhile, Bhatt is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.