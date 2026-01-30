Alia Bhatt leads new college rom-com 'Don't Be Shy'
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is set to star in and produce Don't Be Shy, a coming-of-age romantic comedy for Prime Video.
The film, made with her sister Shaheen, follows a 20-year-old woman navigating unexpected twists after a sudden turn upends her life.
Why does this matter?
Directed by first-timer Sreeti Mukerji—who's worked on hits like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani—the movie brings fresh perspective to classic youth themes.
Bhatt says producing lets her "champion fresh voices in filmmaking," adding to her producing credits after Darlings and Poacher.
Shooting start date has not been announced.