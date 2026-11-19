Alia Bhatt supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
What's the story
Alia Bhatt has supported the demand to reform long working hours in Bollywood, echoing sentiments expressed by Deepika Padukone last year. Padukone's call for an eight-hour workday for female actors had ignited a significant debate within the industry. Now, Bhatt has also spoken out against the practice of filming for 15 to 18 hours a day.
Statement
'People shouldn't be afraid of losing employment'
Speaking to TIME, Bhatt said, "I've been lucky that all my producers have been extremely accommodating, but this needs a rethink."
She added, "It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn't be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries."
Basic needs
Basic facilities on film sets should be ensured: Bhatt
In addition to advocating for fair working hours, Bhatt also stressed the importance of basic facilities on film sets.
She said, "A woman being able to use a clean bathroom on a film set should not be a conversation in 2026."
"I want to ensure, on a systemic level, that this becomes a norm for the entire crew and not just the top talent."
Career update
On women-led films, recent performance of 'Alpha'
Bhatt was recently seen in Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.
The film delivered a modest performance at the box office.
Bhatt said, "When a male-led film flops, nobody says that we shouldn't be making male-centric films."
"So I'm not going to stop choosing films that are women-led."
"When you take these gambles, there's always the risk that you'll fall flat on your face. But there's an equally good chance that you might fly."