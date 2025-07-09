Next Article
Alia Bhatt's former assistant arrested for fraud
Vedika Prakash Shetty, who used to be Alia Bhatt's personal assistant, has been arrested by Juhu Police for allegedly stealing over ₹76 lakh from Alia's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and her personal accounts.
Police are now digging through financial records to figure out just how much was taken.
Alia's 1st production was 'Darlings'
Alia started Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021 to make feel-good films. Their first movie, Darlings (co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment), is already on Netflix.
While this case unfolds, Alia is busy working on upcoming projects like Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.