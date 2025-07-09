Alia Bhatt's former assistant arrested for fraud Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Vedika Prakash Shetty, who used to be Alia Bhatt's personal assistant, has been arrested by Juhu Police for allegedly stealing over ₹76 lakh from Alia's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and her personal accounts.

Police are now digging through financial records to figure out just how much was taken.