Next Article
Alia-Ranbir's dance at Mumbai reception is pure internet gold
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor lit up social media after their fun dance at a friend's reception in Mumbai on January 13, 2026.
The couple took a break from their demanding film schedules and parenting duties to groove to dhol beats at Gauri Khan's restaurant, and the video instantly went viral—fans couldn't get enough of their energy.
Style game strong & new movies on the way
Alia turned heads in a shimmery ivory saree with blue accents, while Ranbir kept it classic in a black kurta and stylish Nehru jacket.
Off the dance floor, both are busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Vicky Kaushal.
Ranbir also has Ramayana lined up, while Alia is set for her big role in Alpha—a major move in YRF's spy universe.