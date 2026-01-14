Alia-Ranbir's dance at Mumbai reception is pure internet gold Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor lit up social media after their fun dance at a friend's reception in Mumbai on January 13, 2026.

The couple took a break from their demanding film schedules and parenting duties to groove to dhol beats at Gauri Khan's restaurant, and the video instantly went viral—fans couldn't get enough of their energy.