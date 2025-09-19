Alia to Janhvi: Bollywood actors' Telugu films Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Bollywood actors are popping up more and more in Telugu films, shaking up the Indian movie scene.

Alia Bhatt's role in RRR (2022) with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR amplified the film's pan-Indian appeal, and now Janhvi Kapoor is joining Jr. NTR for her Telugu debut in Devara Part 1.

This crossover is making both industries feel a lot closer.