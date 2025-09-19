Next Article
Alia to Janhvi: Bollywood actors' Telugu films
Entertainment
Bollywood actors are popping up more and more in Telugu films, shaking up the Indian movie scene.
Alia Bhatt's role in RRR (2022) with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR amplified the film's pan-Indian appeal, and now Janhvi Kapoor is joining Jr. NTR for her Telugu debut in Devara Part 1.
This crossover is making both industries feel a lot closer.
Other examples of Bollywood-Tollywood crossovers
This isn't brand new—Kriti Sanon started her Telugu journey back in 2014 with Mahesh Babu's 1 Nenokkadine, and Tamannaah Bhatia became a huge name down south with Baahubali while still working in Hindi films.
Kiara Advani also jumped into Tollywood with Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).
All these collabs mean bigger audiences and fresh stories for everyone watching.