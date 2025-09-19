'Halloween' trilogy returning to theaters for Halloween season Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Ready for a spooky throwback?

The original Halloween (1978) and its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, are coming back to select theaters across the US from September 19 through October 31, just in time for Halloween season.

This special event is brought together by Trancas International Films and CineLife Entertainment.