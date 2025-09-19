Next Article
'Halloween' trilogy returning to theaters for Halloween season
Entertainment
Ready for a spooky throwback?
The original Halloween (1978) and its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, are coming back to select theaters across the US from September 19 through October 31, just in time for Halloween season.
This special event is brought together by Trancas International Films and CineLife Entertainment.
Where and when to watch the movies
If you want to catch these classics, you'll need to head to the cinema.
About 'Halloween' franchise
Halloween 4 and 5 pick up years after the first movie, following Michael Myers as he targets his niece Jamie Lloyd (played by Danielle Harris).
While reviews were mixed back in the day, Halloween 4 has gained more love over time—and the original remains a horror classic.