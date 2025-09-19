Next Article
'Dexter: Resurrection' S2 in the works; cast, crew excited
Entertainment
Season 1 of "Dexter: Resurrection" just finished on September 5, 2025, and fans are already wondering about what's next.
While nothing's official yet, Paramount+ is interested in more episodes—they're opening a writers' room this October.
Michael C Hall returned as Dexter, joined by big names like Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman.
Showrunner shares updates on potential new season
Showrunner Clyde Phillips recently shared that writing for a possible Season 2 starts in early October, with production aimed for summer.
He made it clear the new season won't air that soon, but there's excitement from both the creators and Hall to keep Dexter's story going.
If you missed it, you can catch up on Season 1 now on Paramount+.