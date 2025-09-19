Next Article
Box office collection: 'Dashavatar' shines with ₹8.15 crore
Entertainment
The Marathi suspense thriller "Dashavatar," starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, has had a strong first week at the box office, pulling in ₹8.15 crore since its release.
Directed by Subodh Khanolkar and backed by Zee Studios, the film started with ₹50 lakh on day one and quickly picked up pace—Sunday alone brought in a solid ₹2.25 crore, pushing the weekend total to ₹4 crore.
'Dashavatar' is on track to cross ₹10 crore mark
"Dashavatar" kept audiences coming through the week, adding another ₹3.15 crore from Monday to Wednesday and finishing with an extra ₹1 crore on day seven.
With Bharat Jadhav and other well-known Marathi actors on board, the film is now set to cross the ₹10 crore mark—a much-needed win for regional cinema in 2025 after a quiet year for big hits.