Box office collection: 'Dashavatar' shines with ₹8.15 crore

'Dashavatar' is on track to cross ₹10 crore mark

"Dashavatar" kept audiences coming through the week, adding another ₹3.15 crore from Monday to Wednesday and finishing with an extra ₹1 crore on day seven.

With Bharat Jadhav and other well-known Marathi actors on board, the film is now set to cross the ₹10 crore mark—a much-needed win for regional cinema in 2025 after a quiet year for big hits.