'Kamal Sridevi' weaves thrilling tale of 7 women: Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy
"Kamal Sridevi," which is set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025, puts a fresh spin on thrillers by centering around seven women who all become suspects, with tension building around their connections and motives.
Lead actor Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy shares that the film weaves together their secrets and motives, keeping viewers guessing throughout.
Film digs into real social issues faced by women
Beyond its twists and turns, the film digs into real social issues faced by women, especially those who've experienced abuse.
Producer Rajavardan highlights its strong story and thoughtful craftsmanship, calling it a standout for Kannada cinema this year.
Made by Barn Swallow Company and Swarnambika Pictures, "Kamal Sridevi" aims to deliver both edge-of-your-seat drama and meaningful commentary.