'Kamal Sridevi' weaves thrilling tale of 7 women: Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

"Kamal Sridevi," which is set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025, puts a fresh spin on thrillers by centering around seven women who all become suspects, with tension building around their connections and motives.

Lead actor Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy shares that the film weaves together their secrets and motives, keeping viewers guessing throughout.