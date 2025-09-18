Next Article
'SNL' season 51: Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler lead host lineup
Entertainment
Saturday Night Live is back for its 51st season this October, and the lineup is stacked.
Bad Bunny will host the premiere on October 14 with Doja Cat performing.
The next week, longtime favorite Amy Poehler returns as host, joined by musician Role Model.
'SNL's return on October 14
Mark your calendars for October 18—Sabrina Carpenter will do double duty as both host and musical guest.
SNL airs every Saturday at 11:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock, promising a fresh mix of comedy and music for fans this season.