Travis Kelce jokes wedding planning will be 'easier' than NFL
Entertainment
Travis Kelce just shared that he and Taylor Swift will start planning their wedding, joking it's "gonna be easy" compared to winning games—especially after the Chiefs's tough start.
He also revealed they want live music at the wedding, which feels fitting for Swift.
Swift's past interviews show her focus on life over flash
While Swift hasn't commented publicly on their engagement, her past interviews hint she values building a life together over flashy plans.
Fans are already buzzing about this major crossover of sports and pop culture, and with both sharing similar values, their big day is set to be one everyone's watching.