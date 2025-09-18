'Junior' OTT release: When, where, and how to watch
Junior, the Kannada-Telugu bilingual starring Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia D'Souza, and V Ravichandran, is making its digital debut on September 22, 2025.
You can catch the Telugu version on aha Telugu and the Kannada version on NammaFlix.
Box office collection and critical reception
Even with a ₹25 crore budget, Junior pulled in just ₹7.65 crore at the box office—mainly due to a predictable plot and lack of universal appeal.
Still, critics loved Kireeti Reddy's energetic acting and dance moves, plus strong support from D'Souza and Ravichandran.
Plot of the film
The story follows Abhi, a college student juggling his strict single dad and some pretty big family secrets during a software internship.
It's all about family bonds, personal growth, and uncovering truths—a relatable mix for anyone who enjoys heartfelt dramas.