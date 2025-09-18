Ed Sheeran's new album 'Play' goes beyond borders
Ed Sheeran just dropped his latest album, Play, in September 2025—and it's a noticeable shift from his darker previous work.
This time, he's blended in Indian and Persian influences, with tracks like Sapphire (finished in Goa) going to No. 1 in India.
Sheeran says he's aiming for global vibes now: "I can't base my career on what America's gonna think about it."
'Artists aren't 1-dimensional'
The lead single Azizam ("my dear" in Persian) sets the tone for Play's international feel.
Songs like A Little More show off Sheeran's signature heartfelt style while exploring fresh sounds and emotions.
Building on albums like Subtract and Autumn Variations, Play highlights his belief that "artists aren't one-dimensional"—and producer Blake Slatkin helped him mix upbeat music with deeper lyrics for something genuinely new.