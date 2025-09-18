Ed Sheeran's new album 'Play' goes beyond borders Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Ed Sheeran just dropped his latest album, Play, in September 2025—and it's a noticeable shift from his darker previous work.

This time, he's blended in Indian and Persian influences, with tracks like Sapphire (finished in Goa) going to No. 1 in India.

Sheeran says he's aiming for global vibes now: "I can't base my career on what America's gonna think about it."