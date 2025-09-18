'Sabar Bonda' releases in India tomorrow: Here's cast, plot

Kanawade's journey and film's essence

The film centers on Anand as he navigates grief and family expectations during a traditional 10-day mourning period in his ancestral village—set against the rugged beauty of western India.

Executive producers include Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Saie Tamhankar, and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Advani described Kanawade's journey from humble beginnings to Sundance as truly inspiring, while Kanawade credits his life experiences for shaping the story.