'Sabar Bonda' releases in India tomorrow: Here's cast, plot
"Sabar Bonda," the Marathi film that just made history by winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is landing in Indian cinemas on September 19.
Directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade, it's the first Indian fiction feature to earn this honor.
The cast includes Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap, with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media handling distribution.
Kanawade's journey and film's essence
The film centers on Anand as he navigates grief and family expectations during a traditional 10-day mourning period in his ancestral village—set against the rugged beauty of western India.
Executive producers include Nagraj Manjule, Nikkhil Advani, Saie Tamhankar, and Vikramaditya Motwane.
Advani described Kanawade's journey from humble beginnings to Sundance as truly inspiring, while Kanawade credits his life experiences for shaping the story.