'Tumbbad 2' is currently being filmed

After 'Tumbbad 2' cameo, Alia to lead third part?

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:02 pm May 16, 202603:02 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to star in the third installment of the Tumbbad franchise. According to Bollywood Hungama, she will also be seen in an extended cameo in Tumbbad 2, which is currently being filmed. A source close to the development told the portal, "Alia is doing a 15-day extended cameo in Tumbbad 2, and it's a character that is integral to the overall narrative of the film."