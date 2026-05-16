After 'Tumbbad 2' cameo, Alia to lead third part?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is reportedly set to star in the third installment of the Tumbbad franchise. According to Bollywood Hungama, she will also be seen in an extended cameo in Tumbbad 2, which is currently being filmed. A source close to the development told the portal, "Alia is doing a 15-day extended cameo in Tumbbad 2, and it's a character that is integral to the overall narrative of the film."
Character continuity
Her character in 'Tumbbad 2' will be carried forward
The source added that Bhatt's "character will carry forward in the third part, which is the finale of the Tumbbad trilogy." "Tumbbad 2 will introduce Alia Bhatt as the central character of Tumbbad 3, alongside Sohum Shah." The actor is expected to finish shooting for Tumbbad 2 by the end of May before resuming work on her upcoming film Love and War.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Love and War'
The insider also revealed, "Love and War restarts from June and will be wrapped up by August 2026." "The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hits the big screen on Republic Day 2027." Meanwhile, Tumbbad 3 will reportedly begin production immediately after the release of Tumbbad 2.