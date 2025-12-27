Next Article
Alia's 'Alpha' postponed to avoid clash with Salman's 'Battle of Galwan'
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt's next big film, Alpha, won't be coming out as planned—the release has been pushed back to avoid overlapping with Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan.
Originally set for April 17, 2026, the new date is still under wraps while Yash Raj Films figures out the best timing.
What else to know about 'Alpha'
Alpha was first supposed to drop at Christmas 2025 but got delayed due to production work.
The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol.
Fans got their first tease of Alpha in War 2's post-credit scene, where the "Alpha" program was hyped as "the first, the fastest, the strongest," setting up some exciting connections for what's next.