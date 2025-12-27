Alia's 'Alpha' postponed to avoid clash with Salman's 'Battle of Galwan'

What else to know about 'Alpha'

Alpha was first supposed to drop at Christmas 2025 but got delayed due to production work.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol.

Fans got their first tease of Alpha in War 2's post-credit scene, where the "Alpha" program was hyped as "the first, the fastest, the strongest," setting up some exciting connections for what's next.