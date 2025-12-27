Nivin Pauly-B Unnikrishnan's political thriller wraps up filming Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

Nivin Pauly has just finished shooting his first-ever political thriller, directed by B Unnikrishnan.

Announced back in September 2025, set photos were posted on social media to verify the completion of the project.

With filming done, post-production is about to kick off, and the movie will probably be released in the first half of 2026.