Nivin Pauly-B Unnikrishnan's political thriller wraps up filming
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly has just finished shooting his first-ever political thriller, directed by B Unnikrishnan.
Announced back in September 2025, set photos were posted on social media to verify the completion of the project.
With filming done, post-production is about to kick off, and the movie will probably be released in the first half of 2026.
Cast, crew, and what's next
This marks Pauly's first team-up with Unnikrishnan, who started things off with a puja ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram—one of the main shoot spots.
Veteran actor Balachandra Menon also has a key role. The rest of the cast and even the film's title are still being kept secret.
While Unnikrishnan's past films have faced criticism, fans are hopeful thanks to Pauly's recent hit Sarvam Maya.