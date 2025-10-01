Next Article
'Alice in Borderland' S03 review: Shorter season packs a punch
Entertainment
Netflix's "Alice in Borderland" is back for its third season as of October 1, 2025, but this time it finishes the story in only six episodes instead of the usual eight.
The shorter season is all about keeping things tight and focused, with no extra filler—just a fast-paced wrap-up to the saga.
A tight, focused narrative
Season 3 zooms in on Arisu and Usagi facing new survival games, digging deeper into Usagi's unresolved grief over her father.
With most big mysteries already solved last season (like how people got to the Borderlands), this chapter centers on unraveling the final secret: who is the Joker?
The result is a brisk, meaningful ending that feels complete without dragging things out.