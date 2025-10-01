'Alice in Borderland' S03 review: Shorter season packs a punch Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Netflix's "Alice in Borderland" is back for its third season as of October 1, 2025, but this time it finishes the story in only six episodes instead of the usual eight.

The shorter season is all about keeping things tight and focused, with no extra filler—just a fast-paced wrap-up to the saga.